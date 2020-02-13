What is Dry Fasting?
Dear Dr. Manny,
I keep hearing about dry fasting as a way to lose weight. What is dry fasting? Is it effective?
Intermittent fasting is a very popular way of
dieting. The fad has grown, and more and more people want to try it to lose
weight. Dry fasting is when someone fasts
without drinking lots of water. Instead of supplementing food with water, the
person goes without completely.
It’s not necessarily dangerous, because it
repairs cell damage. There is a way to do this without getting sick or hurting
yourself. If you take the proper steps to dry fast, you can experience some
benefits.
Don’t attempt to dry fast if you have never
fasted before. It’s not something people should just do. After all, typically
denying yourself food and water for a prolonged period of time can weaken your
immunity and make you fatigued.
If you are already on a ketogenic diet, then you
won’t have too many hunger pangs or have to deal with thirst.
An intermittent dry fast involves eating and
drinking for a small window of time during the day, and avoiding food and drink
during the rest of the day. The usual window involves eating over a period of 8
hours and fasting for the remaining 16. The lesser known path involves eating
over a four hour period and avoiding intake for 20 hours.
A prolonged dry fast is done over a period of 24
hours or more. It’s not recommended. Many people who do it for religious
reasons experience headaches and other unpleasant symptoms.
Limited fluid intake forces your body to burn
more fat since fat can be used to produce water. Fat is the most efficient source
of internal water for your body.
If you have high fat meals in between your
fasting periods, you should be able to fast comfortably.
A dry fast can help your brain to create new
neurons, lower your inflammation levels, balance your cholesterol, regulate
blood sugar, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and
increase bone health.
Dry fasting is not the best way to lose weight,
since most people gain it back afterwards.
If you do not have any pre-existing health
conditions that would get worse during a fast, consider it.
Share