What is Dry Fasting?

Dear Dr. Manny, I keep hearing about dry fasting as a way to lose weight. What is dry fasting? Is it effective?

Intermittent fasting is a very popular way of

dieting. The fad has grown, and more and more people want to try it to lose

weight. Dry fasting is when someone fasts

without drinking lots of water. Instead of supplementing food with water, the

person goes without completely.

It’s not necessarily dangerous, because it

repairs cell damage. There is a way to do this without getting sick or hurting

yourself. If you take the proper steps to dry fast, you can experience some

benefits.

Don’t attempt to dry fast if you have never

fasted before. It’s not something people should just do. After all, typically

denying yourself food and water for a prolonged period of time can weaken your

immunity and make you fatigued.

If you are already on a ketogenic diet, then you

won’t have too many hunger pangs or have to deal with thirst.

An intermittent dry fast involves eating and

drinking for a small window of time during the day, and avoiding food and drink

during the rest of the day. The usual window involves eating over a period of 8

hours and fasting for the remaining 16. The lesser known path involves eating

over a four hour period and avoiding intake for 20 hours.

A prolonged dry fast is done over a period of 24

hours or more. It’s not recommended. Many people who do it for religious

reasons experience headaches and other unpleasant symptoms.

Limited fluid intake forces your body to burn

more fat since fat can be used to produce water. Fat is the most efficient source

of internal water for your body.

If you have high fat meals in between your

fasting periods, you should be able to fast comfortably.

A dry fast can help your brain to create new

neurons, lower your inflammation levels, balance your cholesterol, regulate

blood sugar, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and

increase bone health.

Dry fasting is not the best way to lose weight,

since most people gain it back afterwards.

If you do not have any pre-existing health

conditions that would get worse during a fast, consider it.

Categorized: Diets, Featured