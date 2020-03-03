What Type of Meat is Healthiest?

Dear Dr. Manny,

What kind of meat is the best meat to eat? I keep hearing that red meat is bad for you and can cause all kinds of diseases. Is it bad for you? What does it do to the body?

There is no one good meat for everyone to eat, because everyone’s body is different and requires different nutrients. However, usually the best kinds of meat to eat are low in fat and high in protein.

Sirloin steak is one of these meats, because three ounces of steak have 25 grams of protein.

Oftentimes, the meat isn’t the problem, but the added salt and seasonings can make it less healthy. Rely on meats that aren’t as seasoned. Rotisserie chicken is high on flavor but low on seasoning, making it the most healthy kind of chicken to eat.

Chicken thighs are also good for you, because they have good fats, fatty acids, and iron. Don’t deep fry your chicken, but bake it or roast it instead.

Pork chops are good sources of lean protein and low saturated fat. Canned fish has 100% of the omega-threes that your body needs in a day.

Red meat is not necessarily bad for you. In fact, it is full of nutrition. Raw ground beef contains Vitamin B3, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, iron, zinc, and selenium. However, observational studies have shown that eating red meat on a regular basis can cause problems with your heart and may potentially increase your risk of cancer.

However, it is hard to prove that red meat is the only cause for these health problems. It is better to eat red meat as part of a healthy, balanced diet and strive overall for a healthy lifestyle and diet.

