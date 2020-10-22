Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Germ-Free

Did you know your kitchen could actually be making you sick?

That’s right – if it’s not cleaned properly, the kitchen could be host to many kinds of germs.

Here are some easy tips for keeping your kitchen clean and your food safe.

• If you are looking at your sponge and thinking it looks dirty – throw it in the dishwasher to disinfect it. Or, put it under hot water and clean with bleach.

• Use different sponges for different tasks, so you don’t cross-contaminate.

• If your sponge starts to look worn-out, replace it.

• Since a variety of foods touch your cutting board, make sure to use a different board for each type of meat or produce.

• Rinse and wash the board after putting raw meat on it, which can leave behind traces of salmonella.

• Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving food.

• If you are reheating last night’s dinner, use a thermometer to make sure the food is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (this ensures the bacteria is killed).

• Toss uneaten leftovers after three days.

• Don’t thaw frozen food under hot water or on the counter – that’s where bacteria multiplies.Plan ahead and put frozen food in the refrigerator the night before you plan to eat it.

