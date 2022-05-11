The Truth About Nutrition

There are some fruits and vegetables that everyone claims are wonderful to eat because of their nutritional value, vitamins, or the minerals they contain:

However, how much of it is real scientific fact instead of just something that people talk about like gossip?

Now it is time to get the truth about the best fruits and vegetables to eat so we all know what we are eating and feeding our families.

1. Kale

Kale was once hailed as an amazing food that everyone should eat. However, when studies were done on its benefits, there were really not that many to be found. There were other fruits and vegetables that had a lot more benefits than kale that people should really be eating instead.

2. High fructose corn syrup

For years now, every food manufacturer was taking high fructose corn syrup out of the foods they made. However, the truth is that high fructose corn syrup is not bad for people, and is exactly the same as regular table sugar. People need to remember that it’s all just sugar whether it is in granular or liquid syrup form.

3. Yogurt

Everyone eats yogurt because it contains good bacteria that keep the bad bacteria at bay. However, some yogurts contain a high level of sugar that all they do is really encourage the bad bacteria to grow.

4. Dark chocolate:

While it is true that dark chocolate does contain some medicinal quality, the fact is that it’s the cocoa in the chocolate that is good for the body. People who want to take advantage of how good it can be for the body need to find dark chocolate that contains 70 percent cocoa on the label or else they are just eating a chocolate bar.

5. Peanut butter:

While peanuts do contain healthy fats that are good for the heart, the label really should be read. Typical jars of peanut butter are heavily processed, and the good fat is buried under a ton of preservatives and sugar. The best peanut butter that actually is good for people is the natural peanut butter with very little processing.

Conclusion

The important lesson for people to understand is that not all foods that are supposedly healthy really are. There are a lot of misconceptions about what is healthy or not, and the best way for people to find out is to do their research and read the labels before they buy anything.