Should You Add Alkaline Water to Your Diet?

Dear Dr. Manny: I heard that alkaline water is necessary to keep acids on the body from causing very cancerous diseases and other cellular dysfunctions that grow with acid in the body. Is alkaline water necessary on a daily bases and does fresh lemon turn acid to alkaline?

Alkaline water is water that rates with a higher pH than regular water. The rating at the bottom of the pH scale is the most acidic, while the highest rating is alkaline.

Some people say that alkaline water helps to neutralize acids in the body. But there isn’t enough research out there that proves whether it helps or not. Regular drinking water has a pH of 7. Alkaline water has a pH of between 8-9. This is not substantial enough to meet all the claims that people are making about it.

Drinking regular water is typically the best option for most people. However, there has been a small handful of studies that have shown some benefits to drinking alkaline water.

One study showed that drinking water with a pH of 8.8 helped to deactivate pepsin. Pepsin is one of the main causes of acid reflux. Another study found that drinking alkaline water has small benefits for those with high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. But these studies were small and poorly conducted.

There are some negative side effects to drinking alkaline water that you should know. Your stomach is naturally acidic because it needs to be able to digest food properly and kill any bacteria that come in with it. If you mess with your body’s natural pH levels, there are many digestive problems that could occur. Some of these problems could also result in skin irritation.

There is another side effect of drinking alkaline water: alkalosis. The symptoms of this include nausea, vomiting, tremors, twitching, tingling in your hands and toes, and confusion. This can also lower the levels of calcium in your body, which in turn can cause your bones to weaken.

The problem with alkaline water isn’t that it’s not safe in small amounts. The biggest problem with alkaline water is the ludicrous claims that people make about its restorative powers. Alkaline water cannot provide a barrier to cancer, nor can it cure various other ailments.

Natural alkaline water is high in minerals and therefore is recommended to drink if you are going to drink it. But artificial alkaline water can strip your body of the minerals it needs. It can also be contaminated.

People don’t typically drink enough regular water. Health officials believe that most people should be drinking at least two liters of water a day in order to stay properly hydrated. If you’re interested in helping your body, avoid the fancy alkaline water and drink more regular water instead. You’ll save some money and your body will be happy.

