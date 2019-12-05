Are your holidays full of sleigh bells, good cheer, warm gingerbread, and Peace on Earth? If so, it may be time to turn off the Claymation television special and wake up to reality. For most people, the holidays include too much time fighting traffic, overloading credit cards, entertaining, and feigning excitement over brand-new, beautifully wrapped Salad Shooters. It’s the season when you’re expected to cram office parties, shopping, and family gatherings into your already busy life. In short, the holidays mean stress.

Unless you happen to dwell in Bedford Falls circa 1950, the Hallmark version of the holidays is probably out of reach. But don’t despair: It’s not too late to put a little sanity back into the season. Here are some tips to help you cope with — or even avoid — holiday stress.

Tips for coping with holiday stress

Stay out of holiday debt.

Know your spending limit. If your local mall starts putting up holiday decorations before you’re done paying last year’s bills, it’s time to rethink your gift-giving habits. Expensive gifts won’t guarantee a happy holiday. The recipient just might feel guilty instead of elated, especially if the gift isn’t really wanted. Even children will be grateful for moderately priced gifts that are chosen with care, especially if you explain that you don’t have unlimited funds. If your extended family is filling your shopping list to the brim, consider starting a name exchange. There’s a good chance everyone else on the list will appreciate a break, too. Make a shopping list, and check it twice. Staying organized will help you avoid any oversights or last-minute panic. As a bonus, you’ll be less likely to make any impulse purchases that you can’t really afford.

Avoid a relative meltdown.

Go easy on alcohol.

Keep moving.

Eat well and be merry.

That fourth or fifth sugar cookie won’t lift your spirits. As hard as it may seem, you can hold onto your healthy eating habits throughout the holiday season. Have a few healthy snacks throughout the day, especially before the Big Meal. If you catch yourself eating to relieve anxiety or loneliness, take a step back from the kitchen and think about the source of your feelings. Confronting your emotions in a healthy way can keep you from overeating. Don’t get too ambitious. Planning on an elaborate craft project with the kids? Keep in mind that a gingerbread mansion would be just as much fun in January. Are you in charge of making a seven-course holiday meal? Ask for lots of help, and don’t hesitate to cut it down to four courses. If you’re wrapping presents, ask your kids to help out.

Simplify the season to cope with holiday stress