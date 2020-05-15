How Often Can You Use a Neti Pot?

Dear Dr. Manny,

I have trouble getting my nose clear, and sometimes it’s just hard to breathe. I don’t know if it’s allergies or sinus problems, but my friend suggested a neti pot. What good does a neti pot do? How often can you use a neti pot?

Cleaning your nose out with nasal saline irrigation is effective if you have clogged passages and struggle to breathe normally. Since clogged nasal passages can be actually painful, it’s important to find solutions to alleviate the pain.

Some people use neti pots to help them achieve this. A neti pot is one of the simplest tools to clean out nasal passages with nasal saline irrigation. Pushing saline solution helps clear out mucus and improves cilia function.

Contrary to popular opinion, you cannot use a neti pot as much as you want. Different treatment needs and uses vary from person to person. Once you have successfully cleaned out your nose, the recommended pattern of use is every other day. If you use it any more than that, this could irritate your nasal passages and cause some discomfort.

If you are using a neti pot to treat allergies that affect your sinuses, then the recommended pattern is twice a day. Neti pots help to flush out allergies and mucus.

If you suffer from rhinitis, you should use a neti pot no more than once a day. Rhinitis is similar to an allergic reaction, but without the allergies.

Neti pots help people with chronic sinusitis calm the inflammation in their nasal passages. Treatment is recommended once daily, since this method keeps your passages moist. For acute sinusitis, you can use it twice a day.

Before you use a neti pot regularly in order to treat a condition, consult your doctor and make sure you know how to use the neti pot correctly. Mix a little bit of baking soda if the salt and water solution is irritating your nose. Make sure you clean your neti pot out thoroughly after every use, to avoid contamination and potential infection.

