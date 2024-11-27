Dr. Manny’s Advent Diet: For Healthier Holiday Seasons

Credit: Unsplash

Let me introduce you to The Advent Diet.

Stay with me—don’t click away just yet. By the time you finish this journey, you’ll be lighter in ways that matter most, shedding the emotional and spiritual weight that often weighs us down, and stepping into a season of renewal and joy.

Unlike those diets focused solely on appearances, The Advent Diet is something truly transformative. I call it The Advent Diet because it aligns perfectly with the season of Advent, a period observed in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Advent is a time of anticipation and preparation, both for the celebration of Christ’s birth and for His eventual return. It’s a season that invites us to pause, reflect, and realign our lives with what truly matters.

For many, Advent is a season of hope, faith, and renewal. It’s a time to clear out the distractions that dull our senses and make room for something greater—whether that’s through acts of kindness, thoughtful choices, or a deeper spiritual connection. In much the same way, this diet isn’t about calorie counts or quick fixes; it’s about feeding your soul, nourishing your mind, and preparing yourself for a season of true peace and joy.

Ready to get started? 10 simple steps make up The Advent Diet, and if you follow them with care and intention, you’ll experience a transformation that goes far beyond the physical.

Oh, and one more thing—no scales allowed. This isn’t that kind of diet.

1. Tune out the Distractions

During Advent, shift your focus from the noise of the world—celebrities, influencers, or the latest drama—and instead, marvel at God’s infinite love and wisdom. Let His greatness fill the space that distractions once occupied. For example, stop scrolling through social media in the morning and spend a few minutes in prayer or reading a daily Advent reflection.

2. Focus on the Honesty Around You

Be wary of “wolves in sheep’s clothing.” Advent encourages us to seek truth and reject the empty promises of those who might lead us astray. Trust in God’s guidance as you navigate the world with both faith and vigilance. For example, avoid getting drawn into political debates that breed division and instead spend time reflecting on Scripture to discern truth and foster peace.

3. Make Your Home a Space of Kindness and Respect

Advent is a time to reset and refocus, starting with your home. Commit to fostering a space of kindness and respect. Replace casual cursing with words that build up, and teach your children manners and grace. Lead with your example and let your home reflect the love and light of the season. For example, replace casual cursing with encouraging words, and make it a habit to thank your family members for small acts of kindness.

4. Cherish the Time You Spend with Loved Ones

Use this Advent to truly connect with your family. Share stories, laugh, and listen to one another. These moments are fleeting, and one day you’ll look back and treasure the time you spent being fully present with those you love. For example, set aside one evening each week to have a family dinner without phones or distractions, focusing on meaningful conversations and shared stories.

5. Honor and Care for Older People Who May Have No One

Advent invites us to consider those who often feel forgotten—especially the elderly. Reach out to them with kindness, whether it’s through a visit, a phone call, or a small act of service. One day, you may find yourself in their place, and you’ll understand the profound impact of being seen and valued. For example, visit an elderly neighbor with homemade cookies or call a grandparent just to check in and brighten their day.

6. Let Yourself be Consumed by Peace and Love

During Advent, reflect on how violence, even in entertainment, shapes our thoughts and actions. Choose peace by stepping away from violent media, and instead, embrace activities that inspire compassion and understanding. Remember, peace starts within us and radiates outward. For example, turn off violent movies or video games and spend time doing something peaceful, like writing a kind note to someone or meditating on Scripture.

7. Make Sure the People In Your Life Feel Your Love and Commitment

Advent is a time to reflect on the relationships that matter most. Be present with the person you love, and honor the promises you’ve made. Respect and commitment are powerful ways to show the love that Advent calls us to embody. For example, set aside uninterrupted time to have a heartfelt conversation with your partner or loved one, showing them they are your priority.

8. Act with Integrity, Even in Challenging Times

In the spirit of Advent, let honor guide your actions, especially in moments of economic or personal hardship. Avoid shortcuts or compromises that go against your values. Remember the simplicity of a handshake—a symbol of trust and good intentions—and strive to embody that same integrity in all you do. For example, honor your commitments at work or in your community, even when it’s inconvenient, and follow through on promises with honesty and reliability.

9. Seek Resolution Through Understanding, Not Conflict

Advent reminds us to pursue peace and reconciliation. Instead of turning to blame or legal battles as a first solution, look for ways to build bridges through conversation, forgiveness, and mutual understanding. Let grace guide your responses to life’s challenges. For example, when a disagreement arises, take the first step to have an open and honest conversation to resolve the issue instead of letting resentment build.

10. Embrace Your True Worth

During this season focus on how you see yourself, not how others perceive you. Love yourself as God created you—uniquely and wonderfully made. Let go of the pressures of advertisements or societal standards, and find joy in who you truly are. For example, take a break from comparing yourself to others on social media and spend time reflecting on the qualities that make you special and loved.

So there you have it—if you follow these simple steps, The Advent Diet will transform your season into something truly meaningful.

And here’s a little secret: this diet isn’t new. Its origins go back thousands of years, found in a timeless book filled with wisdom for living a life of joy, love, and purpose.

The book? The Bible. The inspiration? The 10 Commandments. It’s a recipe for a life well-lived, and during Advent, it’s the perfect guide to help you prepare your heart and soul for the true joy of Christmas.

