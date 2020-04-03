Can Taking Zinc Supplements Protect Me From the Coronavirus?

Dear Dr. Manny, I have been reading so much about how to strengthen my immune system to protect me from the corona virus. Would adding a zinc supplement to my daily diet help to protect me?

Right now, the most important measure that you can take to protect yourself from the Coronavirus is social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face and following the guidelines that the CDC has put out for self-quarantine.

However, I do understand your question. Zinc supplements have been touted for many years to be effective in shortening the phase of common colds, and there is data to support that. There have been many randomized controlled trials which have shown that zinc supplements can inhibit replication of the common cold viruses and, therefore, reduce the average duration of a common cold. But clearly, zinc has not shown to kill any common cold viruses, so therefore when it comes to the coronavirus, at the present time one has to be careful in thinking that zinc supplements can be the silver bullet that we are all looking for.

There are some potential side effects in taking too much zinc. It can be as simple as severe nausea or damage of losing your sense of smell depending on the product. If you are considering taking zinc lozenges in your daily routine, please consult your physician before doing so.

I hope this information helps.

