What Causes Bad Breath?

Dear Dr. Manny, Why do I have bad breath all the time? I keep brushing my teeth and its not getting rid of the smell. How do I fix it?

Everybody gets bad breath, either in the morning

or after a garlicky meal. It’s normal. But if it doesn’t go away, then it may

be chronic. Chronic halitosis might be an indication of something more

serious.

Bad breath might mean you have a bad respiratory

infection, either in your sinus or in your throat. You’ll know if you have

trouble breathing, buildups of mucus, and a fever.

Diabetes might be another cause. Doctors linked

an acidic odor to something called ketoacidosis, where the body excretes

offensive smelling ketones. This is caused by a lack of insulin, and can lead

to death.

If you’re overweight, you might also have bad

breath. Diets high in dairy and protein can lead to excessive amino acids,

which can lead to bacteria growth.

Dry mouth can also cause bad breath. One of the

causes of dry mouth is a heavy drinking habit. Alcohol dehydrates you and makes

your mouth susceptible to bacteria. Sleep apnea, or snoring, is another cause.

This impedes the production of saliva.

Acid reflux and GERD can cause foods to begin

decaying in the gut, which brings an offensive odor along with it.

Stomach ulcers are caused by the same bacteria

that cause chronic halitosis.

A fishy smell in your breath can come from a

kidney or renal disease. If the kidneys are not properly removing toxins from

your body, the smell might get into your breath.

Lung cancer might also be the cause. In fact,

doctors rely on bad breath to help them diagnose lung cancer. Breath samples

can also diagnose heart conditions.

Aside from brushing and flossing more often, consider

changing your diet in order to help combat bad breath. Scrape your tongue, use

mouthwash, keep your gums healthy. Don’t eat candy to stop the bad breath, but

chew gum. Stop your bad habits. Stop smoking. You might not make enough saliva,

so make sure you keep your mouth moist to encourage a better production of

saliva.

