New York Governor Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24 with restrictions

Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York state at the St. Nicolas National Shrine

(Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state’s gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within two weeks of it opening to ensure compliance with health guidelines, Cuomo told a news conference.

As part of the state’s reopening plan for gyms, air ventilation systems must meet certain guidelines and people must sign in and out so that the gym maintains a ready contact-tracing list, Cuomo said.

“Localities can also determine whether or not the gym has classes inside it,” he said.

The planned reopening of gyms, indoor businesses where health experts say there is a greater risk of viral spread, comes as New York’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline below 1%. The state’s infection rate dropped to 0.71% on Sunday, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, Cuomo said.

Last week, the governor said that museums and cultural institutions in New York City could begin reopening at the end of the month at limited capacity.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)