A Step-By-Step Look at the IVF Process

What are the steps behind IVF? How much would it cost me? How long does it take to get pregnant with IVF?

In vitro fertilization comes with five steps. Medication to stimulate healthy egg growth in the woman is the first step. Hormones are injected to help her produce more eggs in a month than she would normally. It creates between 10-15 eggs.

The eggs are then scraped through a minor surgery and collected. Sperm from the male partner is taken on the same day.

The egg and sperm are then combined in a lab through various technologies to achieve fertilization of the eggs. The embryos are monitored as the embryologists watch the cells split.

Then, the embryo is transferred over to the uterus. After ten days, the woman takes a test to see if she’s pregnant.

Read More: 7 Nutrient-Packed Foods to Eat When You’re Pregnant

The national average for IVF is $12,000 per round. It varies by state, in some places going as high as $15,000 per round. It is costly because it may take multiple rounds to get pregnant. In some places, health insurance helps with the cost.

The success rate of IVF depends on the age of the woman. Those under 35 have a 41% chance of getting pregnant. Those between 35-37 have a 33% chance. Those between 38-40 have 23% chance, while those over 40 have a 13% chance.

Some of the side effects of IVF include cramping, bloating, constipation, breast tenderness, and headaches. Moodiness and abdominal pain also happen.

However, the egg retrieval comes with a risk of infection, bleeding, and damage to the bowel. A five percent risk of an ectopic pregnancy is also a part of IVF. Make sure IVF is the right option for you. Take your time and research your options before deciding if IVF is right for you.

Read More: Why Pregnant Women Should Consider the Flu Shot

Share

